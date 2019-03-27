Volunteers Begin Sandbagging to Fight Flooding in Cass County

WAHPETON, N.D. - No injuries are reported following an explosion at a manufacturing facility in Wahpeton. Richland County Emergency Manager Brett Lambrecht says the explosion happened at Masonite Primeboard. The explosion around 2:20 Wednesday afternoon blew a portion of the roof…
WAHPETON, N.D. - Police have arrested a 36-year-old man in the stabbing death of a man at a Wahpeton apartment. It happened around midnight Monday at 815 Center Street South. Police Chief Scott Thorsteinson says a 15-year-old was in the apartment…
MOORHEAD, Minn. -- Moorhead officials say if there's one way to get through the city's 2019 flood fight, it's through a team effort. The Fargo-Moorhead-West Fargo Chamber of Commerce Ambassadors and Mayor Jonathan Judd came out to thank all the volunteers…