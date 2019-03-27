Volunteers Begin Sandbagging to Fight Flooding in Cass County

WEST FARGO, N.D. – Cass County needs your help in protecting areas along the rivers and rural Cass County homes from flooding.

The county kicked off its sandbag operations this morning with the help from volunteers and students from Central Cass.

People can volunteer on weekdays and weekends through April 5th.

You can purchase bundles of 1,000 bags at the county’s highway department and have the sand delivered to your home.

A volunteer who has lived along the Sheyenne River since 1960 arrived first thing this morning to help the kids sandbag.

“It’s always kind of nice to have a few older people around them to keep them in line,” Cass County resident and sandbag volunteer Wallace Nelson said. “Not that I will, but you’re a kid at heart.”

Help the county reach its goal of filling 300,000 bags by signing up online. Click here to sign up.