Hope, ND Dealing With Water Tower Issues

A water distribution station has also been set up at the American Legion.

HOPE. N.D. (KFGO) – Hope, North Dakota is having problems with its water tower and had to shut off its water supply but has come up with a temporary fix, being supplied by Rural water.

The water tower will be worked on this morning.

Agassiz Valley Social Services and Hope Ambulance have been in contact with the elderly and residents who need assistance.

Hope is about 70 miles northwest of Fargo.