Former NDSU RB Anderson Shows off Versatility at Bison Pro Day

Bruce Anderson says he finally feels healthy after being banged up for much of the season.
Keith Albertson,

FARGO, N.D. — Former NDSU running back Bruce Anderson says he finally feels healthy after being banged up for much of the season.

He had to drop out from the Senior Bowl after an injury.

Anderson spent the last 12 weeks, since the National Championship game, getting NFL ready.

At pro day on Thursday, he even caught some passes from Easton Stick to show off his versatility.

The former Bison said versatility was a point of emphasis to try and wow the scouts.

“You don’t want to work on a single thing, because then you’re going to lack in a certain area,” Anderson said. “So, I just went back to the drawing board and worked on speed, worked on strength. I think a lot of it showed today with bench and the drills with how much faster I’ve gotten and how smooth I look. Just back to the drawing board with everything, really.”

The first round of the NFL draft is Thursday, April 25.

Categories: College, KVRR Sports Extra, Top Sports Headlines
Tags: , , , , ,

Related Post

NDSU’s Kleiman Gets Two Year Contract Extens...
NDSU Wrestling Climbs into National Poll
College Baseball: Thompson Homers Twice For Bison ...
Bison Defense Poised to be one of the Best in the ...

You Might Like

Fargodome Welcomes PRCA Championship Rodeo

FARGO-- Grab your boots and head over to this year's PRCA Championship Rodeo at the Fargodome. The rodeo offers seven different events for the over 200 contestants participating. Brady Jandreau, who was injured nearly…

West Fargo Police Sergeant Demoted After DUI

WEST FARGO, ND -- A West Fargo officer has been demoted and suspended for driving under the influence. Sergeant Ryan Denis has been demoted from his supervising position to patrol officer. He will also serve a 15-day, unpaid suspension effective today.…

Victim Identifed In Thief River Falls Fatal Fire

THIEF RIVER FALLS, MN -- A suspect is now charged with second-degree murder and arson after an apartment fire in Thief River Falls. Twenty three year old Alexandra Jo Ellingson died in the fire on the west side of town…