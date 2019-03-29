Former NDSU RB Anderson Shows off Versatility at Bison Pro Day

FARGO, N.D. — Former NDSU running back Bruce Anderson says he finally feels healthy after being banged up for much of the season.

He had to drop out from the Senior Bowl after an injury.

Anderson spent the last 12 weeks, since the National Championship game, getting NFL ready.

At pro day on Thursday, he even caught some passes from Easton Stick to show off his versatility.

The former Bison said versatility was a point of emphasis to try and wow the scouts.

“You don’t want to work on a single thing, because then you’re going to lack in a certain area,” Anderson said. “So, I just went back to the drawing board and worked on speed, worked on strength. I think a lot of it showed today with bench and the drills with how much faster I’ve gotten and how smooth I look. Just back to the drawing board with everything, really.”

The first round of the NFL draft is Thursday, April 25.