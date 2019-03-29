High Snowbanks Against Houses are Causing Problems for Homeowners

People in Fargo are already seeing damage to their homes from the melting snow
Heather Vikre,

FARGO, N.D.– High snow banks against your house can be causing problems.

When high snow banks against your house start to melt while the ground is still frozen, there’s no place for the water to go.

It pools outside your home until it slowly seeps in.

One neighbor says she wishes she would have taken precautionary measures sooner.

“I would highly recommend that homeowners, if they have snow built up against their house, to definitely get that snow moved away because of the fact that there’s so much more snow this year compared to what we’ve had in previous years for a long time,” said Fargo resident Marcia Buringrud. “To make sure that they do check their lower levels, that they don’t have any seepage. If they do have anything, that they are taking precautions immediately to avoid what we’re going through having to replace carpet and the whole ten yards.”

She recommends moving the snow away from the side of your house, and making sure any outdoor pipes are not frozen.

