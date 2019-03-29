Father Expected In Court To Face Homicide Charges

Their father, 31-year-old Christopher Devine, was placed under arrest for DUI

FARGO, ND – 31-year-old Christopher Devine is expected in court this afternoon to be formally charged with one count of criminal vehicular homicide and two counts of criminal vehicular injury in a drunk driving crash involving his two sons on Saturday March 23rd.

The Cass County State’s Attorney’s Office says a blood test shows Devine’s blood alcohol content was 0.267 shortly after he got to the hospital. That’s more than three times the legal limit. In an interview with detectives at the hospital, Devine admitted to having five to six shots of Jim Beam Whiskey before getting into a vehicle and said he doesn’t remember the crash.

Police say data from the computer from Devine’s vehicle finds it was going 74 miles per hour four seconds before the crash and 59 miles per hour one second before the crash.

A GoFundMe account raising money for Devine’s two boys seriously hurt in a drunk driving crash says 7-year-old Jason Devine died at 8:00 AM on Tuesday. Court documents say his five-year-old brother Branden is in critical condition and hasn’t regained consciousness.

Court papers also say Larson suffered lacerations to his head and a fractured right leg.

Devine was convicted of underage drinking and driving in Clay County in 2008 when he was 20-years-old and second degree DWI in Clay County in 2016. He also plead guilty to DUI in Fargo in 2015.

The criminal vehicular homicide charge, a Class A felony, has a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison, a $20,000 fine, or both.

The two criminal vehicular injury charges, Class C felonies, carry a maximum of five years in prison, a $10,000 fine, or both.

The Cass County State’s Attorney’s Office says Devine’s first court appearance is expected to be announced in the next few days.

The GoFundMe for Jason and Branden has raised $16,376 as of 2:30 PM Thursday. The original goal was $10,000.

Wilson also says Branden continues to get better every day.

FARGO, N.D. – Tessa Wilson, a friend of the boys’ mother, set up a GoFundMe account for seven–year–old Jason and five–year–old Branden Devine.

“As a mom and as her friend, I’m like, what can I do? What can I do? What can I do to help?,” Wilson said. “So this morning I was like, I’m going to start a GoFundMe and I honestly didn’t expect it to take off the way it did.”

Police say the boys were sitting in the backseat while their father, 31–year–old Christopher Devine sat in the driver’s seat and 22–year–old Jacob Larson was in the passenger’s seat.

Devine’s car crashed into another vehicle after 7:00 Saturday night near 13th avenue and University Drive South in Fargo.

Tessa tells us Jason is going through the official steps of being declared brain dead and Branden is stable but in critical condition.

“This could happen to any of our children,” Wilson said. “You know, it’s hard to even just comprehend how she’s feeling but right now, she’s holding up.”

Tessa urges anyone who can to give back.

“Whether you’re North Dakota nice or Minnesota nice, the one thing this community has always been really good at is rallying around those who need help and right now this mom needs all the help she can get,” Wilson said.

He is not in custody because he is getting treated for his injuries.

According to the GoFundMe page, their mom is planning to donate Jason’s organs.

“I’m like you’re so selfless,” Wilson said. “You know, in this dark time, you know you’re many mothers’ miracle out there right now. Even though this is your tragedy, she said there was no option this is what Jason would’ve wanted. So, even at seven, this is what he would’ve wanted.”

“Any donations are so appreciated,” Wilson said. “Just the generosity. If you can’t donate just keep that little boy, if you’re praying people, keep that little boy in your prayers because he’s going to need them.”

Money raised will go toward the family’s funeral and medical expenses.

According to Fargo Police, an 81 and 86–year–old were in the other vehicle.

The two declined medical attention.

