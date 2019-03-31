Junkyard Brewing and Sandy’s Donuts Team Up for Beer and Donut Brunch

MOORHEAD, Minn. — Junkyard Brewing Company and Sandy’s Donuts teamed up to let people experience a beer and donut brunch.

Junkyard has been planning different dining experiences with businesses around town.

Forty guests get to try four different beers with four different donuts. The event sold out in just over an hour.

Junkyard has also done beer and taco pairings, beer and cheese, and beer and Girl Scout cookies.

“We just wanted to incorporate more fun events at our brewery, more than just serving beer and popcorn. We’re like, ‘how about we make more of an experience for our guests to come to.’ We will talk a little about the attributes to consider when you’re pairing beer with food, so we’ll have a little learning experience too,” Allison Slavik, events coordinator at Junkyard, said.

Organizers tested the pairings themselves before the event to see what goes well together.