Fargo Public Works Installs Flood Walls

FARGO, N.D. – Fargo Public Works is continuing to install flood walls across the city to help mitigate the impacts of flooding season.

The public works department spent the morning placing flood walls between 14th and 15th Avenue North on Elm Street.

The department placed other removable flood walls in the Oak Grove area on Monday.

Lee Anderson, a public works supervisor, says they are required to put up the walls every five years and are using this year as an opportunity to do so.

Anderson says the 14th and 15th Avenue roadway floods just about every year.

“Different levels of floods require different levels of service or requirements that we need to do,” Anderson said. “Right now it’s looking like a middle of the road type flood event for us.”

Public works plans on installing more removable flood walls across the city throughout the week.