NDSU Softball Using Western Illinois Series as Confidence

Bison remain undefeated in Summit League

FARGO, N.D. — North Dakota State softball is currently riding a 14–game winning streak including sweeps in their last two Summit League series.

However, the last two wins did not come easy. In their doubleheader on Sunday, the Bison had to hold off a late rally by Western Illinois in game one. Then in game two, NDSU trailed and had to fight its way back for the 5–4 victory.

The Herd says having to handle adversity so early on in league play provides the team with confidence heading into the final month of the season.

“We just can’t be stopped and I think its good where we have those innings where were able to come back and have those big innings where we score,” pitcher K.K. Leddy said. “It shows we can finish games and that’s important.”

“It shows how strong we are. It shows how our chemistry is together. Never once did we think we were going to lose or give up,” infielder Zoe Stavrou said. “We know that if I get out then the next person has my back and so on, doesn’t really matter who it is.”

NDSU travels to Seattle, Washington to play in the Seattle University Tournament this weekend.