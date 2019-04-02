Waubun School Lockdown Lifted After Report of Person With Weapon

WAUBUN, Minn. – Waubun High School was under lockdown for nearly three hours Tuesday because of a report of a person with a gun near the building.
The Mahnomen County Sheriff’s Office says the Becker County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call around 11:00 AM. White Earth Police, the Mahnomen County Sheriff’s Office and Minnesota State Patrol responded and the school went into a code yellow lockdown. Students weren’t able to leave the classroom unless they were escorted by a faculty or staff member.
Mahnomen County says after searching the area and several homes and interviewing homeowners, there was no evidence to support the threat. Deputies were stationed at the school for the rest of the school day.
