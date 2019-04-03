NDSU Promotes Public Health with Week Full of Events

Students, faculty, and all community members are welcome at the events
Maggie LaMere,

FARGO– NDSU is celebrating National Public Health Week by offering a series of week-long events promoting the importance of public health.

Some of the topics touch on vaping, women’s mental health, American-Indian public health, and the “me too” movement.

Anyone in the community is welcome at the events.

Dr. Abby Gold, the vice-chair of NDSU’s Department of Public Health, says this week is exciting for her because she gets to learn new things as well.

“Having a week-long event dedicated to public health really helps me see that we can have a really great impact in North Dakota and move public health forward,” Dr. Gold said.

Public Health Week activities at NDSU are going on through Friday.

