NDSU Promotes Public Health with Week Full of Events

Students, faculty, and all community members are welcome at the events

FARGO– NDSU is celebrating National Public Health Week by offering a series of week-long events promoting the importance of public health.

Some of the topics touch on vaping, women’s mental health, American-Indian public health, and the “me too” movement.

Anyone in the community is welcome at the events.

Dr. Abby Gold, the vice-chair of NDSU’s Department of Public Health, says this week is exciting for her because she gets to learn new things as well.

“Having a week-long event dedicated to public health really helps me see that we can have a really great impact in North Dakota and move public health forward,” Dr. Gold said.

Public Health Week activities at NDSU are going on through Friday.