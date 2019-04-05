National Guard Sends Troops to Cass County & LaMoure to Help With Flood Fight

The North Dakota National Guard is sending soldiers and equipment to Cass County and the City of LaMoure to help in the flood fight.

That includes up to ten members, trucks for hauling sandbags and a tactical vehicle for evacuation and rescue.

The North Dakota Department of Emergency Services is also supplying barriers and sandbags to LaMoure because of flooding along the James River.

The state Emergency Commission voted to release $300,000 in contingency funds to cover immediate costs.