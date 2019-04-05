NWS Predicts Overland Flooding In Harwood Area This Weekend

The Cass County Sheriff’s Office has also activated its Tactical Operations Center (TOC) at 7:00 a.m. today.

CASS COUNTY, ND — Cass County Flood officials are preparing for overland flooding in the Harwood area this weekend.

The National Weather Service river level forecasts now predict overland flooding in the Harwood area will increase steadily between now and Sunday morning, April 7th.

As of 6:15 a.m. Friday, April 5th, the Sheyenne River gauge at Harwood was observed at 88.22 ft.

The Sheyenne River at Harwood is expected to exceed 91 feet by Saturday morning. 91 feet is designated ‘Major Flood Stage.’

At this river level, many areas both north and south of Harwood will be impacted by overland flooding.

Residents in these areas are urged to make final preparations now.

This includes placing sandbags, fueling generators and pumps, and otherwise taking precautions to protect property.

For general information on flooding, residents are encouraged to call the Cass County Flood Hotline at 701-241-8000.

The Cass County Sheriff’s Office has also activated its Tactical Operations Center (TOC) at 7:00 a.m. today April 5th, 2019 to assist with the Cass County flood fighting efforts.

The TOC will be located at the Cass County Sheriff’s Office Law Enforcement Center located at 1612 23rd Ave. N. in Fargo.

The activation of the TOC will help streamline and coordinate resources while providing an immediate response for citizens calling in order to obtain flood fighting information.

Those entities represented in the TOC are the Cass County Sheriff’s Office, North Dakota Highway, Cass County Emergency Management, Cass County Highway Department and the North Dakota National Guard.