Rescue Team Pulls Man Out of Vehicle Near Abercrombie

RICHLAND COUNTY, N.D. – A water rescue team pulls a man from his vehicle after it veered off a Richland County road into a flooded ditch.

Authorities found the vehicle in the water on County Road 81 south of Abercrombie Thursday at about 4:30 p.m.

The team was able to reach the 43-year-old driver using a boat and specialized cold water rescue gear.

The driver was not seriously injured.