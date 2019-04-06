Fargo Force Finish Series Sweep Against USA

The Force defeated USA 3-1

FARGO, N.D — Fargo Force held off Team USA for the second night in a row with a 3-1 victory at home.

Both teams started the game off slow with a scoreless first period.

Mike Kesselring and Jeremy Davidson would score in the second to give the Force a 2-1 lead before the final period.

AJ Drobot would add one more goal late in the third period to secure the win for Fargo.

Fargo plays its regular season Finale on Friday at Cedar Rapids.