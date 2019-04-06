Fargo Force Finish Series Sweep Against USA

The Force defeated USA 3-1
Kathryn Gallo,

FARGO, N.D — Fargo Force held off Team USA for the second night in a row with a 3-1 victory at home.

Both teams started the game off slow with a scoreless first period.

Mike Kesselring and Jeremy Davidson would score in the second to give the Force a 2-1 lead before the final period.

AJ Drobot would add one more goal late in the third period to secure the win for Fargo.

Fargo plays its regular season Finale on Friday at Cedar Rapids.

Categories: Fargo Force, Top Sports Headlines
Tags: , , , , ,

Related Post

The Force Fall Short Against Des Moines
KVRR Round Table: Fargo Force Playoff Push
USHL: Fargo Force Preparing For a Tough Youngstown...
USHL: Shootout Sends Sioux City Home With a 4-3 Vi...

You Might Like

Rural Cass County Faces Rising Flood Waters

HARWOOD, N.D. -- Conditions may look fine in a majority of the metro area, but in rural Cass County, that's not the case. Around Harwood, areas that were once roads or crop fields are…

Man Suffers Burns From House Fire Near Gardner

  CASS COUNTY, N.D. -- Authorities say a man suffered burns in an early morning house fire west of Gardner, North Dakota. The fire was reported around 5:45 a.m. He's being treated for injuries at a local hospital but the…