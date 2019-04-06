Fire Destroys Home Near Kindred, Crews Use Drone to Help Battle Blaze

It took firefighters nearly three hours to get the fire under control

KINDRED, N.D. — Fire crews take about three hours to battle a house fire near Kindred around 2:30 this morning because they are unable to get inside.

Kindred Fire Chief Rich Schock says the roof caved in and walls bulged out, making it too unsafe for crews to enter. Kindred, Horace, Davenport and Leonard fire crews used a Cass County Sheriff’s drone to get an aerial view of the fire and attack the hot spots. The home is located on the east side of the Bison View Estates housing development on Highway 46, just west of Kindred.

One person was home and escaped safely. Other family members were out of town. The state Fire Marshal’s office is investigating the cause.