Hornbacher’s Opens First ‘Wine And Spirits’ on 45th Street

The expansion includes a variety of alcohol at a convenient location for shoppers
Heather Vikre,

FARGO, N.D.– Hornbacher’s has opened a new Wine & Spirits at the Osgood shopping center in Fargo.

This is a first for the grocery store chain.

The new store will offer wine tastings and other promotional events.

Owners say they are excited to offer customers a one stop location for all of their grocery needs.

“We think it’s a nice connection to the grocery store,” says the president of Hornbacher’s, Matthew Leiseth. “When you think about holidays and eating occasions with family, usually and adult beverage is a part of that and so we can help try to tie that together for one occasion one stop.”

A second Wine & Spirits location is under construction at the Gateway West complex in West Fargo.

Categories: Local News, North Dakota News
