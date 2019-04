Man Suffers Burns From House Fire Near Gardner

CASS COUNTY, N.D. — Authorities say a man suffered burns in an early morning house fire west of Gardner, North Dakota.

The fire was reported around 5:45 a.m. He’s being treated for injuries at a local hospital but the man’s condition is not available. The cause of the fire is under investigation.