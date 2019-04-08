Road & Bridge Expected to Close in EGF Because of Flooding

EAST GRAND FORKS, Minn. – A road and bridge are expected to close in East Grand Forks because of Red River flooding.

East Grand Forks Police says River Road Northwest from 12th Street to the Highway two on-ramp is expected to be blocked off Monday afternoon.

The city says Point Bridge on 1st Street Southeast will stay open until the river reaches 44 feet The National Weather Service expects that to happen Tuesday.

The Sorlie Bridge on Demers Avenue is closed because of rising waters.

To ease backup traffic, vehicles on Gateway Drive in both directions in Grand Forks will not be allowed to make a left turn on Washington Street unless it’s at a controlled intersection. Those are at 5th Street and 3rd Streets North.