Account Impersonating Fargo City Commissioner John Strand Attempts to Scam People

The account messages users about a grant supposedly from the U.N.

FARGO, N.D. — An Instagram account impersonating City Commissioner John Strand has been trying to scam people.

The account messages users about a so–called U.N. Social Government Funds Grant for anyone needing financial assistance.

It claims the grant doesn’t have to be paid back.

Commissioner Strand says dozens of people have told him about the account, and he contacted Instagram to get it deleted.

“The notion that they’re taking an elected official, here’s me with the American flag behind me. It looks official, it is my city photo, so that’s concerning,” he said.

Strand also says if it weren’t for people letting him know, he wouldn’t be aware of the account.

He says one person in the Twin Cities did send personal information to the scammer, but that person has since gotten a new I.D.