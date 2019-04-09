MN Congressional Hotdish Competition Displays The Diversity of the State’s Delicious Dish

WASHINGTON – The Minnesota delicacy hotdish is so powerful that it brings lawmakers from both parties together in Washington.
Sen. Tina Smith hosts the ninth annual Minnesota Congressional Delegation Hotdish Competition.
Congresswoman Betty McCollum from the state’s fifth district takes home the gold with her Hotdish A-Hmong Friends. Other dishes showing off Minnesota’s diversity include Congresswoman Ilhan Omar’s Little Moga-hot-dishu and Congressman Dean Phillips’ From Monrovia With Love Liberian Hotdish.
“Whether you like Hmong food, or whether, like Congressman Peterson, you make a hotdish that has bear in it there’s a wide diversity of ingredients,” Sen. Smith said.
Smith adds when people on Capitol Hill ask her what a hotdish is, she replies, “Like a casserole, but better.”
