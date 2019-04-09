Point Bridge Closed in Grand Forks & East Grand Forks

GRAND FORKS, N.D. & EAST GRAND FORKS, Minn. – The Point Bridge across the Red River on Minnesota Avenue in Grand Forks and 1st Street Southeast in East Grand Forks is closed because of rising waters.

The City of Grand Forks says water is going over the road on the East Grand Forks approach.

With the Sorlie Bridge on Demers Avenue also closed, the only bridge left open over the Red in The Grand Cities is the Kennedy Bridge on Gateway Drive Northwest.

Because of increased traffic, no left turns are allowed in both directions between Washington Street and the Kennedy Bridge in Grand Forks unless at a controlled intersection like North 5th Street and North 3rd Street.