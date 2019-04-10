Alpha Delta Kappa Hosts “Preemie” Baby Shower

The group donated outfits to the families of those babies born prematurely

FARGO, N.D. — For the parent’s of premature babies, the time spent in the hospital after pregnancy can be difficult. Alpha Delta Kappa hoped to make things a little brighter for those families with their annual “Preemie” Baby Shower.

“I know it is really important to know other people are thinking about them,” ADK member Pat Pobst said. “Even strangers, people they don’t know are encountering them and are hopeful that they have a normal life at home with their little ones.

ADK and other local education-professionals donated outfits to babies in the NICU. While the clothes may not fit the baby right away, the idea is to hang the outfit over where the child stays and provide a form of inspiration.

“They can’t go home until they are much bigger and so the outfits are meant to encourage them to grow and put those regular clothes on rather than the diapers they are wearing in the NICU,” Pobst said.

That’s an important message for many of the mothers who find themselves in these situations.

“I think it’s a great idea,” Alyssa Little said. “Not only for the parents to see that they are going to grow, but it is also nice probably for the little one.”

The gifts may be for the babies, but the event provides another sort of present for the parents who have also had to spend their time in the hospital.

“For my family, it is very unexpected,” Little said. “So it is kind of nice to come and meet different moms and all that and know that you are not alone in this.”