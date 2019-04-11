Sacramento Kings Fire Former MSUM & Concordia Player Dave Joerger

SACRAMENTO, Calif. – The Sacramento Kings have fired Head Coach Dave Joerger.
The former Concordia College and Moorhead State University player had a record of 98-148 in three seasons leading the Kings. He had a record of 147-99 coaching the Memphis Grizzlies from 2013-2016. Under Joerger, the Grizzlies also went 9-13 in the playoffs going as far as the Western Conference Semifinals in 2015.
In a release, Kings General manager and 2019 Basketball Hall of Fame inductee Vlade Divac says “After evaluating the season, I determined that we need to move in a different direction in order to take us to the next level. On behalf of the entire Kings organization, I want to thank Dave for his contributions to our team and I wish him all the best.”
