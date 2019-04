Adam Thielen Signs Contract Extension with Vikings

Thielen is set to make at least $64M over the next four seasons

EAGAN, Minn. — The Minnesota Vikings announced Friday wide receiver Adam Thielen was signed to a four-year contract extension worth $64 million.

According to Thielen’s agency, he could make as much as $73 million with incentives.

The Detroit Lakes native is coming off his second consecutive Pro Bowl season.

He caught 113 passes for 1,373 yards in what was his fifth NFL season.