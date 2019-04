MN Toddler Seeing Spring Snow “I Just Can’t Do This”

JORDAN, Minn. – It’s safe to say a three-year-old might just be every Minnesotan right now.

“Why does this happen? I just can’t do this!”

When Capella got her first look of the snow Thursday morning in Jordan, she couldn’t help but let her opinion be known.

It’s probably the same question many of us have been wondering after we just had warmer weather last week.