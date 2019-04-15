Fargo & NDDOT Advise Drivers of Main Avenue Roadwork Beginning Wednesday

This two-year reconstruction project will include the roadways between 2nd Street South and University Ave

FARGO, N.D. – Between potholes and broken down pavement, Main Avenue is in need of a little TLC.

“It’s just falling apart,” Fargo transportation division engineer Jeremy Gorden said. “Our poor street department, they have to overlay it with asphalt pretty much every other year to keep the potholes at bay.”

With the start of the two-year project on Wednesday, crews plan to hit the pavement first by closing off the area between 2nd street and 4th street south.

“The existing infrastructure underneath Main Avenue is 50 to 60 years old,” NDDOT Fargo assistant district engineer Joe Peyerl said. “The pavement is deteriorating rapidly. Some of the pedestrian facilities need updating so the reconstruction option is a good way to address all of those concerns.”

The first year of this two-year project will focus on the areas between 2nd street and Broadway.

The crews will be working on making the entire area more pedestrian-friendly.

This means creating a three-lane road, side street parking, and building a roundabout at 2nd street.

“The roundabout will give it a big face lift and change how pedestrians and traffic move at the intersection a little bit,” Peyerl said.

Gorden says getting rid of the stoplights at that intersection will provide continuous flow without much delay.

“It’s going to be a change,” Gorden said. “I know people sometimes are afraid of change but I’m confident with our design it’s going to turn out just fine.”

Crews will work on the roadway between Broadway and University during the project’s second year.

“Pedestrians will find it more accessible and probably a safer corridor for them,” Peyerl said.

The city and the DOT are recommending drivers take NP Avenue as an alternative route.

Community members and businesses have the chance to ask questions regarding the project starting April 25th at bi-weekly meetings.

Click on the link for more project details.