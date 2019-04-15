NDSU Softball’s 20-Game Win Streak Ends With Loss to SDSU

SDSU Beat NDSU 6-2

FARGO, N.D. – (NDSU Athletics) Megan Rushing hit a two-out bases-clearing double in the sixth inning to help South Dakota State rally past North Dakota State 6-2 in a Summit League game played Monday, April 15, at Tharaldson Park. The game was delayed by rain for 4-hours and 4-minutes. The loss snapped the Bison 20-game winning streak.

NDSU (30-12, 8-1 SL) are scheduled to play a Summit League three-game series at second place South Dakota (28-18, 11-1 SL) on April 19-20 in Vermillion.

South Dakota State (26-12, 5-4 SL) turned a 2-1 deficit into a 4-2 lead in the sixth on Rushing’s double. The Jackrabbits tacked on a pair of runs in the seventh to make the final.

SDSU jumped out to a 1-0 lead in the second as Lyndsey Crist scored on a NDSU error. NDSU tied the game in the third on Madyson Camacho’s two-out single to left and took a 2-1 lead in the fourth on Vanessa Anderson’s two-out base hit up the middle. Montana DeCamp and Anderson both had two hits for the Bison.

The teams combined for 11 hits in the game as pitchers, Kendra Conard and KK Leddy locked in over the game’s first five innings. Conard (10-2) recorded the win for SDSU, striking out three and walking three. Leddy (16-7) took the loss. She allowed five hits, walked five and struck out five before being relieved by Kara O’Byrne.