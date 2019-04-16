Kris Engelstad McGarry Celebrates Generosity at UND’s Women in Philanthropy Event

GRAND FORKS, N.D. — An outspoken critic of UND President Mark Kennedy is in Grand Forks to celebrate generosity.

UND’s Women in Philanthropy group brought in Kris Engelstad McGarry as their guest speaker. She’s the daughter of Ralph Engelstad, the benefactor and namesake of the university’s hockey arena. The Engelstad Family Foundation has donated $20 million to UND and more than $300,000 in scholarships and grants to the university’s students.

“The beauty of philanthropy is the trickle down. It’s not just the people who we scholarship or any of that. It’s how does it change the way they move forward in life and how they interact with the people they have the ability to shape,” Engelstad McGarry said.

The Engelstad Family Foundation was formed in 2002. The family owned the former Imperial Palace casino in Las Vegas.