The F-M Symphony Hosts Concert for More than 2800 Fourth Grade Students

The concert is for young students to be exposed to a variety of musical, cultural, and historical performance genres

FARGO, N.D.– More than 2800 fourth graders from the Fargo–Moorhead–West Fargo area school districts gathered at NDSU’s Festival concert hall for the 2019 Young People’s Concert.

The concert is for young students to be exposed to a variety of musical, cultural, and historical performance genres.

Of the performances, The Fargo–Moorhead Symphony Performed “The Elements of Music”, which includes classics from Copland, Bizet and others.

The goal is to teach young students about music, in hopes that they will want to plan an instrument in the future.

The Fargo– Moorhead Symphony also wants the community to know how important these types of events are for young students.

“An event like this is only possible in communities that truly support the arts for children, in arts education and music education,” said Fargo-Moorhead Symphony Executive Director, Linda Boyd. “And so, the Fargo–Moorhead symphony has been performing these young people’s concerts for decades. It’s part of the foundation in our community of really valuing music education and arts education so this is part of a lifelong continuum so we are thrilled to be able to do this every year and really grateful for our communities support.”

For more information about the Fargo–Moorhead Symphony and their upcoming performances, click here.