Barnesville’s Zenzen Gives Verbal Commitment to Iowa State

Hunter Zenzen is going into his senior year with Barnesville football

BARNESVILLE, Minn. — Barnesville linebacker/tight end Hunter Zenzen is going to Iowa State to play football.

The 2020 recruit announced this on Twitter Wednesday, turning down scholarship offers from North Dakota and North Dakota State.

Zenzen is listed as 6-foot-3 and 215 pounds and a three-star recruit.

This past season, the Trojans finished as the state runners-up is Class AA, losing to Caledonia in the state title game.