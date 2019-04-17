Fire Destroys Grand Forks Warehouse

The blaze was reported around 9 p.m. Tuesday on the city's north side, at 3G Ventures.

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (KFGO) – A massive fire has destroyed a warehouse in Grand Forks.

The blaze was reported around 9 p.m. Tuesday on the city’s north side, at 3G Ventures, a 10-thousand square foot steel building, located across the road from the State Mill and Elevator.

Acting Battalion Chief Jerod Kurtz told KFGO News the building was fully involved in flames when firefighters arrived on scene and they had to cut through wire security fence to get to the fire.

The roof later collapsed. It took 90 minutes to bring the fire under control.

Firefighters remained on scene throughout the night to watch for flare-up’s.

There were no injuries and a cause has not been determined.