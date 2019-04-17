ND National Guard Soldiers Load Up Equipment for Training in Romania

Three hundred soldiers from North Dakota are taking part

GRAND FORKS, N.D. — North Dakota National Guard members are loading up equipment to get ready for training in Eastern Europe.

Soldiers are moving more than two hundred pieces of equipment that will be shipped to Romania.

That’s where Exercise Saber Guardian will be held. It’s a multinational training session that includes convoy, mobility operations, and field training.

Twenty-seven thousand soldiers will take part in the exercise, three hundred of which are from the North Dakota Army National Guard.

“We just have a lot of experiences where individuals that want to come into the Army National Guard where they can come in, serve their country, and at the same time experience life in different countries or in different parts of the US,” Chief Warrant Officer 2 Steven Hoikkala said.

This is the largest rail movement that the North Dakota National Guard has ever done.