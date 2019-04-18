Cook Returns Healthy to Vikings after Injury-Filled Seasons

The Running Back enters his third season with Minnesota

EAGAN, Minn. — Since being drafted by the Vikings in the second round in 2017, Dalvin Cook has played in just 15 NFL games.

The running back has been plagued with knee and hamstring injuries over the course of his first two seasons which have kept him sidelined for the majority of his career.

Cook says he’s fully healthy entering 2019, and he is eager to get back on the field and prove he can be a reliable piece of the offense.

“Everything that I want is still in front of me,” Cook said. “Everything that I can do is still in front of me and I am capable of doing a lot of things. I still haven’t scratched the surface yet. Right now, I’m just working on being out there a full season. That is the thing with me, it is all about durability and being accountable for my teammates. I’m just excited about being back and being back to myself.”