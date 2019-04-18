Mueller Report Released

President Donald Trump says he's ``having a good day'' following the release of special counsel Robert Mueller's report.

WASHINGTON (AP) – Special counsel Robert Mueller’s team was dissatisfied with written responses from President Donald Trump, but decided against issuing a subpoena for an interview.

In Mueller’s report released Thursday, prosecutors call Trump’s answers “inadequate.”

They considered issuing a subpoena for Trump, but decided against it after weighing the likelihood of a long legal battle.

Click here to read the full Mueller report.

The Mueller report appears to be most heavily redacted in its first section, which covers Russia’s meddling in the 2016 election and examines contacts between Russian representatives and the Trump campaign. The report concludes there was no criminal culpability by Trump aides.

Several pages in that first section are almost entirely blacked out. The report’s second section, examining possible obstruction by President Donald Trump, appears more lightly redacted.

The Justice Department’s careful excisions begin as early as the fourth page of the report.

Barr said he was withholding grand jury and classified information as well as portions relating to ongoing investigation and the privacy or reputation of uncharged “peripheral” people.

In referencing an oligarch who headed up a team of Russian tech experts who used U.S. social media to exploit American political controversies, Justice officials blacked out details about the man’s ties to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Special counsel Robert Mueller found that contacts between Russian Ambassador Sergei Kislyak and Trump campaign officials in April 2016 and at the 2016 GOP convention were “brief, public, and non-substantive.”

Mueller’s assessment came as part of his investigation into potential collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia.

Mueller’s report adds that his office “did not establish” that efforts to alter the GOP platform’s language on Ukraine at the convention were done at the behest of Trump or Russia.

Additionally, Mueller did not establish that a conversation between Kislyak and then-Alabama Sen. Jeff Sessions in September 2016 included “any more than a passing mention of the presidential campaign.” Sessions later served as Trump’s attorney general.