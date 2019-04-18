Vikings Schedule Includes 10 Games On KVRR/FOX

MINNEAPOLIS, MN — The National Football League released the regular season schedule for the 2019 season on Wednesday.
The Minnesota Vikings opens the year against the Atlanta Falcons on September 8 on KVRR/FOX from U.S. Bank Stadium at noon.
Minnesota will host Carson Wentz and the Philadelphia Eagles on October 13 and former Vikings All-Pro running back Adrian Peterson returns to Minnesota, with the Washington Redskins on October 24 for Thursday Night Football.
For the second straight year, Minnesota starts their road portion of the schedule at Lambeau Field on September 15 against the Green Bay Packers.
Schedule
09/08 vs. Atlanta – Noon (FOX/KVRR)
09/15 @ Green Bay – Noon (FOX/KVRR)
09/22 vs. Oakland – Noon (FOX/KVRR)
09/26 Philadelphia at Green Bay (TNF)
09/29 @ Chicago – 3:25 p.m.
10/06 @ New York Giants – Noon (FOX/KVRR)
10/13 vs. Philadelphia – Noon (FOX/KVRR)
10/20 @ Detroit – Noon (FOX/KVRR)
10/24 vs. Washington – 7:20 (TNF) (FOX/KVRR)
11/03 @ Kansas City – Noon (FOX/KVRR)
11/10 @ Dallas – 7:20 p.m. (SNF)
11/17 vs. Denver – Noon
12/02 @ Seattle – 7:15 p.m. (MNF)
12/08 vs. Detroit – Noon (FOX/KVRR)
12/15 @ Los Angeles Chargers – 7:20 p.m. (SNF)
12/23 vs. Green Bay – 7:15 p.m. (MNF)
12/29 vs. Chicago – Noon (FOX/KVRR)
*Games after 9/29 @ Chicago are all flexible games on the schedule, except for Washington on 10/24, Seattle on 12/02 and Green Bay on 12/23.
BISMARCK, ND (KFGO) - Former Fargo contractor and business owner Timothy Rosene, is barred from doing business in North Dakota for at least the next five years, announced Attorney General Wayne Stenehjem. In October, 2017, the Attorney General’s Consumer Protection…
WASHINGTON (AP) - Special counsel Robert Mueller's team was dissatisfied with written responses from President Donald Trump, but decided against issuing a subpoena for an interview. In Mueller's report released Thursday, prosecutors call Trump's answers "inadequate." They considered issuing a…
COON RAPIDS, Minn. - Anoka County sheriff's officials say a man has been fatally shot by law enforcement following a traffic stop in Coon Rapids. Authorities say a Coon Rapids officer was conducting the stop about 1:30 a.m. Thursday, when…