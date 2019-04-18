Vikings Schedule Includes 10 Games On KVRR/FOX

September 26, Carson Wentz and the Philadelphia Eagles face the Green Bay Packers on FOX Thursday Night Football.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN — The National Football League released the regular season schedule for the 2019 season on Wednesday.

The Minnesota Vikings opens the year against the Atlanta Falcons on September 8 on KVRR/FOX from U.S. Bank Stadium at noon.

Minnesota will host Carson Wentz and the Philadelphia Eagles on October 13 and former Vikings All-Pro running back Adrian Peterson returns to Minnesota, with the Washington Redskins on October 24 for Thursday Night Football.

For the second straight year, Minnesota starts their road portion of the schedule at Lambeau Field on September 15 against the Green Bay Packers.

Schedule

09/08 vs. Atlanta – Noon (FOX/KVRR)

09/15 @ Green Bay – Noon (FOX/KVRR)

09/22 vs. Oakland – Noon (FOX/KVRR)

09/26 Philadelphia at Green Bay (TNF)

09/29 @ Chicago – 3:25 p.m.

10/06 @ New York Giants – Noon (FOX/KVRR)

10/13 vs. Philadelphia – Noon (FOX/KVRR)

10/20 @ Detroit – Noon (FOX/KVRR)

10/24 vs. Washington – 7:20 (TNF) (FOX/KVRR)

11/03 @ Kansas City – Noon (FOX/KVRR)

11/10 @ Dallas – 7:20 p.m. (SNF)

11/17 vs. Denver – Noon

12/02 @ Seattle – 7:15 p.m. (MNF)

12/08 vs. Detroit – Noon (FOX/KVRR)

12/15 @ Los Angeles Chargers – 7:20 p.m. (SNF)

12/23 vs. Green Bay – 7:15 p.m. (MNF)

12/29 vs. Chicago – Noon (FOX/KVRR)

*Games after 9/29 @ Chicago are all flexible games on the schedule, except for Washington on 10/24, Seattle on 12/02 and Green Bay on 12/23.

TNF – Thursday Night Football

SNF – Sunday Night Football

MNF – Monday Night Football