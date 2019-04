Coach of the Week: MSUM Football Coach Steve Laqua

The Dragons have their Spring Game on April 27

MOORHEAD, Minn. — In 2018, MSUM football had its most successful in decades.

The Dragons won eight games, earning an invite to the Mineral Water Bowl.

As the team wraps up Spring Practice and tries to raise the bar yet again, head coach Steve Laqua is the KVRR Coach of the Week.