Col. Jackie Huber Named New ND National Guard Brigadier General

NORTH DAKOTA – The North Dakota National Guard will soon have its second female Brigadier General.

Col. Jackie Huber will be honored at a ceremony at Bismarck State College on Monday. She is a Bismarck native and a University of North Dakota graduate.

One year after enlisting Col. Huber served in operations Desert Shield and Desert Storm. She was also deployed during Operation Iraqi Freedom in 2003.

Col. Huber has most recently served as operations officer for the Joint Force Headquarters’ domestic operations section. She’s also been North Dakota National Guard’s Director of Human Resources for the last 10 years.