Viking’s Smith Admires Barr’s Choice to Stay

Barr Turned down a $75 million deal with the Jets to remain a Viking

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. — Harrison Smith has played for the Vikings since being drafted by the team in 2012.

During that time, the safety has emerged as one of the leaders of Minnesota’s defense. He has shared the field with plenty of talented teammates over that time, including Anthony Barr.

Barr made headlines during free agency after backing out on a deal with the Jets worth $75 million in order to stay in Minnesota.

That decision meant accepting an offer worth $7.5 million less that what was awaiting him in New York.

That kind of pay cut is a rare choice in this league and one that was not lost on Smith.

“Honestly, I wanted him to go get as much money as he could make,” Smith said. “Pro sports, that is how things happen. I obviously wanted him here as well, so I wasn’t going to be upset one way or the other but it’s an emotional game. When you make friendships and you make plays together and you’re pumped for the guy next to you, that is why I play.”