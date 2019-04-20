Amped School of Music Holds Bake Sale and Art Fundraiser

Money raised will go towards tuition, instruments, and keeping up with the facility

FARGO, N.D. — There’s a way you can buy some sweet treats while also supporting music students.

Amped School of Music has their third annual bake sale. Students, teachers, and community members donated art and baked goods to sell.

Money raised will go towards student tuition, instruments, and keeping up with the facility.

Amped School of Music was started in 2018 and focuses on skill building and custom curriculums.

“Music is life. It’s a way for people to create, express themselves. A lot of people are surprised by how much they love to do it. It becomes a new way of life for them and hopefully people can see other people have fun making music and get inspired by that,” Emily Swedberg, the owner, said.

Amped teaches everything from guitar to piano to drums, as well as composition.