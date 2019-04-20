NDSU Baseball Spilts Doubleheader With Oral Roberts

Bison hit walk off in Game Two

FARGO, N.D. – (NDSU Athletics) It was the tale of two games on Saturday afternoon at Newman Outdoor Field. The North Dakota State baseball team used a walk-off single by Tucker Rohde to beat Oral Roberts 7-6 after the Golden Eagles scored eight runs in the top of the ninth for an 11-5 win in the opener.

The Bison improved to 10-19 overall and 8-10 in Summit League play with the win in the third home game of the season. The Golden Eagles dropped to 19-18 overall and 10-8 in league play. NDSU returns to action on Tuesday, as the Bison host Dakota State (3-29) in non-conference play. First pitch is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. at Newman Outdoor Field.

In the opener, NDSU scored all five runs in the fifth inning. With the bases loaded, Brock Anderson walked to bring in Carter Thompson. Sean Noel then reached on a single to center field that drove in Bennett Hostetler and Jake Malec, giving NDSU the lead at 3-1. A single by Jayse McLean to right field brought in Noel and Anderson for the final NDSU runs of the game. The Golden Eagles added solo home runs by Spencer Henson in the sixth and eighth innings to cut the lead to 5-3. Oral Roberts scored eight runs on four hits in the ninth inning for the 11-5 victory.

Anderson, Noel, McLean and Jack Simonsen each had a hit for the Bison in the opener, with Noel and McLean both driving in runs. Max Loven had a tough-luck no-decision, striking out a career-high 11 with just one walk in 8.1 innings pitched. Loven allowed four runs on nine hits. Parker Harm dropped to 3-3 on the year with the loss, giving up seven runs on two hits and four walks in a third of an inning.

NDSU struck first in the nightcap, as Anderson connected on his first career home run with two outs in the first inning. Oral Roberts quickly answered with a run in the second inning. With two outs in the fifth, McLean singled to right field to drive in Malec and give the Bison the 2-1 lead. The Golden Eagles scored three runs in the top of the sixth to take the lead back.

In the bottom of the seventh, NDSU added four runs to regain the lead. With one out, McLean reached on an error that allowed Malec to score. Simonsen then singled through the right side to bring in Peter Brookshaw. A pinch-hit single by Rohde drove in McLean and Anderson to give NDSU the lead. Oral Roberts wouldn’t go away, tying the game on a pair of runs in the top of the eighth. In the ninth, McLean reached on a fielder’s choice and moved to second and third on wild pitches. After an intentional walk to Simonsen, Rohde singled to second base to bring in McLean for the winning run.

Anderson had three hits in the nightcap, while Simonsen, Rohde and Malec each had two. Anderson, McLean and Malec each scored twice, while Rohde drove in three runs with McLean also driving in a pair. Ben Smith had a no-decision in the start, striking out five and walking four in 5.2 innings of work. Smith gave up four runs on six hits and four walks. Blake Tritch had a pair of strikeouts in 1.1 innings, while Jordan Harms and Hunter Koep each had a strikeout in an inning of work. Koep picked up his first win of the season on the mound.