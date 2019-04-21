NDSU’s McCorkle in Second After Day One of Summit League Golf Championships

McCorkle shot a 3 Over, 75 in First Round

NEWTON, KS — (NDSU Athletics) North Dakota State sophomore Taylor McCorkle sits in second place after the opening round of the 2019 Summit League Women’s Golf Championship at Sand Creek Station Golf Course. Teams battled blustery winds throughout the first round, as the Bison sit in a tie for sixth as a team with a 328.

McCorkle shot a 75 in the first round and is just one stroke behind South Dakota State’s Teresa Toscano for the lead. McCorkle had a birdie on the front nine and two more on the back nine. Emma Groom is tied for 22nd with an 83, while Sierra Bennion is tied for 28th with an 84. Bennion had four birdies on the day, with two on each side of the course.

Maddie Herzog shot an 86, as she is tied for 35th. Herzog had a birdie on the ninth hole. Alexis Thomas rounded out the Bison lineup, as she is in 42nd with an 89 after the opening round. Thomas had a pair of birdies on the front nine.

The Bison are tied for sixth with Omaha, three strokes behind Oral Roberts and five strokes behind Purdue Fort Wayne and South Dakota for third. South Dakota State has the team lead after the opening round with a 321.

NDSU will tee off at 8:50 a.m. on Monday, April 21, in the second round.