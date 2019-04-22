Miranda Lambert Brings Fall Tour To Fargodome

The country superstar will play the Fargodome on October 17, 2019.

FARGO, ND — Miranda Lambert is bringing her “Roadside Bars and Pink Guitars Tour” to the Fargodome.

Lambert is joined by Elle King along with Ashley McBryde of the Pistol Annies.

Miranda Lambert has found the perfect way to nurture two of her passions, music and mutts.

She formed a partnership with 4-Luv-of-Dog with “Fill the Little Red Wagon”, located at the entrance of the arena before the show.

Tickets go on sale this Friday, April 26 at 10:00 a.m.

Details at:

www.livenations.com

www.fargodome.com

Tickets are also available for purchase at the FargoDome Box Office or by calling 855-694-6367.