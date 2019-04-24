Project Linus Provides Blankets for Children in Need

FARGO, N.D.– Project Linus teams up with NDSU’s Phi Beta Lambda to help make blankets for children.

As a nonprofit organization, their mission statement is to provide love, a sense of security, warmth and comfort to children who are seriously ill, traumatized, or otherwise in need with homemade blankets.

“They are making an impact on someone’s life,” said parliamentarian for NDSU’s PBL, Kobi Allen. “Whether or not get to see that impact directly or not, just know that they are making that impact.”

Project Linus provides blankets to hospitals, women’s shelters, adoption agencies, social services, foster care, agencies that deal with child abuse and many other locations.

There are about 300 Project Linus chapters across the country, each providing blankets to those who need them.

Since 1995, the organization has made over than 7.5 million blankets.

Organizers say the project not only impacts the lives of those who receive the blankets, but also the lives of those who make them.

“It changed me, it really totally has,” said Project Linus Fargo chapter coordinator, Noreen Baeth. “Because to make a blanket for a child, well it’s just a piece of fabric, so what? It means the world to these kids if they get them at the time they are needed.”

Blanketeers make the blankets out of fleece, and even though they don’t use all of the fabric they make sure nothing goes to waste.

Nothing gets thrown away. The scraps from the blankets get used to make dog toys and help make dog beds.

Student volunteers keep coming back to help because they know that a small amount of their time can make a difference in a child’s life.

“It means everything to these kids. They have hard lives, its cold out, and this provides the warmth, it provides the comfort and it lets them know that someone cares about them,” added Allen.

