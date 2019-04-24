Vargas Having Strong Freshman Season for the Bison

The Pitcher has won twelve games, including four shutouts

FARGO, N.D. — K.K. Leddy has been leading the NDSU softball team all season as the Summit League’s top pitcher.

But she is not the only Bison who has been throwing lights out this season.

Paige Vargas is having a season of her own to remember, and she is only a freshman.

Vargas has started 18 games and has won 12 of those, including four shutouts. She has the second best ERA on the team and is tied for third in the Summit with the most strikeouts. She says that getting these opportunities so early in her career has been huge.

“Coming in, I didn’t really know what to expect, whether I would pitch a lot or whether I’d pitch a few innings here and there,” Vargas said. “I wouldn’t say I was thrown to the fire, but I’m kind of glad I do have the experience that I do now because I feel like it has helped me a lot.”

“She has always been coach-able,” head coach Darren Mueller said. “She is somebody who wants to learn and she is somebody who wants to compete. One of the things I told her is by the time the end of the year comes, I want you to be a sophomore with the experience and the things we’ve been working at and I think she is starting to work her way towards that.”