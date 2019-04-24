Viking’s Spielman Confident in Talent of Draft Class

The Vikings Hold the 18th Overall Pick

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. — The Minnesota Vikings are gearing up for the NFL draft taking place this weekend.

The team could make a big move with the 18th pick they hold, as there are plenty of holes to fill on the roster, specifically on the offensive line.

The good news for the Vikes is that the talent in this year’s class runs deep at that position.

Whichever way Minnesota decides to go, general manager Rick Spielman is confident the team can get someone who can contribute immediately

“I know from our board this year and the way it’s developed, the depth of talent especially on the offensive and defensive lines is one of the probably strongest I have seen in a while,” Spielman said. “You should be able to come in and land some players that should make an impact on your roster.”