Casey’s General Stores Raising Awareness about Human Trafficking

Des Moines/Ankeny, IA (KFGO) – Casey’s General Stores and Kum & Go are joining with Convenience Stores Against Trafficking (CSAT) are working to raise awareness about human trafficking.

The chains thousands of employees will undergo special training. The stores will also place stickers in restrooms with information for victims to call or text to reach the National Human Trafficking hotline.

“Our hope is that an employee will trust their gut and make a phone call immediately after suspected traffickers and victims have left the store. That call can save a life and stop traffickers from exploiting more victims,” said CSAT Program Director Juliana Williams.

CSAT is a program of In Our Backyard, a national nonprofit known for anti-trafficking work.

“Casey’s is always looking for ways to support and improve our communities” said Terry Handley, CEO of Casey’s General Stores. “We recognize that we can play an important role in identifying and deterring human trafficking in our communities.”

Kum & Go has nearly 400 store locations while Casey’s has more than 2,100 stores.