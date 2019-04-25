Community Members Bike for a Cause at 16th Annual Tour de Habitat

The money from the event helps Lake Agassiz Habitat for Humanity build homes for people in need

FARGO, N.D.– Lake Agassiz Habitat for Humanity is continuing its mission of helping people find sustainable housing with its 16th Annual Tour de Habitat fundraiser.

People helped raise money by biking for a cause.

The money from the event goes towards Habitat for Humanity’s goal of building three houses in 10 days in June.

A marketing manager says there are about 13,000 households in the community spending 50% or more of their income on housing.

“It’s a really unique event,” Habitat for Humanity marketing manager Pete Christopher said. “There aren’t really many other organizations that are doing an event like this. It’s everybody in one room and you all get to share the fun of it and just have a good time.”

Habitat for Humanity is always looking for more volunteers.