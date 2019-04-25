Movie Theaters & Marvel Fans Celebrate Premiere of Avengers: Endgame

FARGO, N.D.– Local theaters are celebrating the opening that thousands and maybe even millions of people have been waiting for – Avengers: Endgame.

Marcus West Acres Cinema and Century Cinema started showing the new Avengers movie at 6 pm.

The two theaters have signs in place reminding movie-goers not to spoil the ending for people who have not seen it yet.

Century Cinema will be running the movie around the clock for the next couple of days including showings at 3 a.m.

Marcus West Acres Cinema will be running it into the early hours of the morning.

“It has a pretty significant fan base and it becomes a celebration, people are dressed up, and they are all excited for it,” Marcus West Acres Cinema general manager Rick Solarski said. “One thing that’s a little different, with advanced sales, people used to camp out the night before or would come hours early. Now, with the advance sales and reserved seating, sometimes people will hold off and come at the last minute. I’d recommend coming in a half hour early.”

“Everybody is coming in and streaming in,” Century Cinema general manager Tristan Ross said. “Everybody is in a great mood. Some people are dressing up, without masks, of course. It’s just a great atmosphere and it’s very welcoming.”

Both theaters have all hands on deck helping to show Avengers: Endgame.

The longest Marvel movie ever clocks in at just over three hours.