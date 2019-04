Red Flag Alert: Critical Fire Weather Conditions

Red Flag Warning in effect from 1 PM to 8 PM.

GRAND FORKS, ND – (KVRR, National Weather Service)

•Critical fire weather conditions across all of North Dakota and parts of western Minnesota Thurs. afternoon and evening.

•Red Flag Warning in effect from 1 PM to 8 PM for red highlighted area.

•Very dry air, gusty northwest winds, and dry vegetation will create dangerous conditions.

•Any fires that occur could spread rapidly and unpredictably.