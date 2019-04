Person Dead After Being Struck By Train in North Fargo

FARGO, N.D. – Fargo Police says a person is dead after being struck by a train in North Fargo.

It happened at the 2nd Street Overpass near the Red River.

The train is stopped and our crew at the scene says cars are going as far back as downtown Fargo.

